Greater Sudbury lifts state of emergency order

As health conditions continue to improve and Ontario lifts COVID-19 restrictions, the City of Greater Sudbury is ending its state of emergency order.

"The local state of emergency was declared on April 6, 2020, following the declaration of a provincial state of emergency, and after careful consideration by the Community Control Group," the city said in a news release Tuesday.

"The local state of emergency is no longer required as the pandemic response continues toward recovery efforts and COVID-19 activities become a part of routine operations."

That emergency order officially ended Monday at 11:59 p.m.

Greater Sudbury Deputy Mayor Al Sizer said as we emerge from the pandemic, "COVID-19 has not disappeared."

"We are gradually returning to as close to pre-pandemic life as we have been in two years. While these continued changes are a sign of better days ahead, it doesn’t mean throwing caution to the wind," Sizer said in a news release from the city.

"As we learn to manage and live with this virus, let’s continue to make simple, smart decisions to keep ourselves and our loved ones safe – like getting vaccinated and boosted, and staying home when we’re sick. Just as importantly, please be kind and respect the choices of others who may be approaching this new normal at a different pace."

With the provincial mask mandate being lifted, facial coverings will no longer be required in most municipal cities. Masks will still be required on GOVA Transit, visitors and staff at Pioneer Manor, health care settings, high-risk congregate care settings, and places where required federally.

"While masks will be optional in most settings, individuals should assess their situation to determine what is best for them. With the Omicron variant still circulating widely, Public Health Sudbury & Districts medical officer of health Dr. Penny Sutcliffe continues to strongly recommend the use of masks, especially in crowded indoor settings and for those at higher risk for infection," the city said.

Tom Davies Square will reopen to walk-in service, but appointments can still be made in advance.

"In-person attendance at city council and most committee meetings will resume March 22. Residents, media and members of council will have the option to attend council chambers in person or to attend virtually. In-person attendance at planning committee meetings is expected to resume in May," the city said.

Sudbury's hospital, Health Sciences North, "continues to experience challenges in acute care capacity with COVID-19 admissions exceeding 2020 and 2021 levels."

As of noon March 14, HSN had 49 patients with COVID-19, including two in the intensive care unit. Hospital staff are also caring for 71 patients who were previously admitted for COVID-19, but are no longer positive.