Greater Sudbury looking for school crossing guards

The City of Greater Sudbury is experiencing staffing shortages of school crossing guards and says some roadway crossings may be unattended in the future as a result.

Right now, there is an active recruitment process underway keeping the safety of children a top priority.

The City of Greater Sudbury said there are no designated crossing guard locations that are unattended but confirms there is a staffing shortage right now.

"Currently we are fully maxed out in terms of the staff that we have," said Brendan Adair, the director of transit services with the City of Greater Sudbury. "So usually we have three spares and right now, those spares are filling in in a full capacity. So there is not a lot of ability for us to react to any sick calls."

Kim Hughes has been a crossing guard for 15 years.

"I just enjoy the children and it’s all about keeping them safe and I love my job," Hughes said.

However, she said there are challenges to the job.

"A lot of times people are going way too fast and they need to be vigilant that there are schools in the area, that there’s children, there’s me, there’s people crossing," said Hughes.

"Yeah that is the biggest thing and distracted drivers."

The city said it will try and notify parents if a crossing will be unattended.

"Through our website as well as social media, we will be making updates as well as we will inform the impacted school and again hoping that information can be shared through any parent portal that schools have," said Adair.

Hughes hopes people consider applying for the job.

"It is so important. You don’t want anything to happen, so we need crossing guards," she said.

With the potential of a crossing guard shortage, the city is asking parents to talk to children about pedestrian safety and the importance of making eye contact with drivers before crossing a road.