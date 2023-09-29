Greater Sudbury man, 73, suffered medical emergency, died after crashing into house

MR80 in Hanmer is reopened Friday as Greater Sudbury police continue to investigate a fatal crash involving a 73-year-old man who suffered a medical emergency and crashed into a house.

Emergency crews were called to the scene of the single-vehicle crash at Dugas Street just after 3 a.m.

"Police, City of Greater Sudbury Paramedic Services and City of Greater Sudbury Fire Services attended the scene and located the driver who was unresponsive. First responders began life-saving measures and paramedics transported the driver to the hospital," police said in a news release.

He was taken to hospital and pronounced deceased.

"Through the investigation, it has been determined that the vehicle was travelling East on MR80 when the driver and lone occupant of the vehicle suffered a medical emergency, lost control of the vehicle and the vehicle struck a residence," police said.

"No one inside the home was injured as a result of the collision."

MR80 was closed at St. Mary Street for about seven hours and reopened just before 10 a.m.

COLLISION-Municipal Rd 80 at Dugas St . Serious single motor vehicle collision. The East bound lanes are currently closed. Driver is being transported to hospital with unknown extent of injuries. Please find alternative routes. ^smy

On Thursday morning, a 48-year-old Garson man was charged with drug impaired and dangerous driving after flipping his vehicle on Highway 17 in Lively.