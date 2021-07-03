Greater Sudbury man drowns after canoe capsizes on Lake Huron

Emergency crews on Manitoulin Island responded to an incident involving a capsized canoe on Lake Huron near Spring Bay, Ont. on Saturday.



Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were called to the area just after 10:00 a.m. where a JRCC Aircraft was deployed to assist in the search.



One of the canoeist was located awake but suffering from hypothermia while the search remained for the other. Police located the other individual several hours later who was pronounced deceased.



The deceased has been identified as (Anthony) Howard Jocko, 68, of Hanmer, Ont.



Officials say both individuals were wearing personal floatation devices when they set out from shore.



Several emergency crews attended the scene including officers from the Manitoulin Detachment, the OPP’s Canine Unit, OPP Emergency Response Team, Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) Aircraft Trenton.

The investigation continues under the direction of the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service (OCC-OFPS).