Greater Sudbury man sentenced to life in jail for second-degree murder

A 51-year-old Greater Sudbury man has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 15 years for second-degree murder.

Michael Marois was originally charged with first-degree murder in the death of Michael Young, 51, following a shooting in the Rita Street area of Hanmer the evening of July 12, 2020.

Marois attended a social gathering at a residence with a semi-automatic handgun and fired five rounds of ammunition. He also had a loaded shotgun with him.

An agreed statement of facts in the case said the accused was upset about flirtatious messages he had read on Facebook from a woman to the victim. The lawyer for the accused, Robert Beckett, told CTV News the woman involved in the Facebook messages was Marois' estranged spouse.

When Marois saw two of them attending the gathering, he claims he just "snapped."

Police said the other people at the home were able to disarm Marois before police arrived and he was arrested.

He was originally charged with first-degree murder. He pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in March.