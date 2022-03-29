Greater Sudbury man wins $100K in lottery add-on
A 64-year-old retiree from Greater Sudbury has won $100,000 in a recent Lotto Max draw, the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) says.
Mark Owens, who lives in the community of Capreol, matched the last six of seven Encore numbers in the Feb. 15 draw to earn his prize, OLG said in a news release.
He said he started playing the add-on game about a year ago after playing the lottery "on and off for years," he told OLG.
"Now comes the fun part of spending it," Owens said.
"I have a lot of decisions to make. I might put some toward my mortgage. I’d like a newer vehicle and to travel. But first, new glasses."
Encore can be played along with most lottery games and there is a daily draw for the extra prize.
Owens' bought this winning ticket at Opy's Central Variety on Dennie Street in Capreol.
-
P.E.I. reports two new deaths related to COVID-19; slight drop in hospitalizationsPrince Edward Island is reporting two new deaths related to COVID-19 since its last update on March 22.
-
Here's how people are reacting to Senators owner Eugene Melnyk's deathCondolences and reactions are pouring in from across Ottawa and the hockey world after Senators owner Eugene Melnyk's death.
-
Flair Airlines to offer flights from Windsor to Tucson, ArizonaWindsor International Airport is getting another warmer destination.
-
Police ‘strongly believe’ suspect is dead after LaSalle woman’s murderPolice 'strongly believe' the suspect in the murder of a 34-year-old LaSalle mom has died after jumping from the Ambassador Bridge, according to an update Tuesday.
-
'We were helped': Members of Saskatoon's Iraqi community prepare to welcome Ukrainian refugeesA Chaldean church in Saskatoon is pitching in to help Ukrainians when they arrive in Sask.
-
Saskatoon police seek man who allegedly pointed gun at officers before fleeing into mallSaskatoon police are searching for a man who allegedly pointed a gun at officers before fleeing into Confederation Mall.
-
TSB Canada to release final report into train derailment in B.C. that left 3 deadAn investigation report into a fatal train derailment near the boundary between British Columbia and Alberta is to be released by the Transportation Safety Board of Canada on Thursday.
-
Tay Township residents charged with theft offencesA Tay Township resident faces theft charges following an OPP investigation late last week.
-
University of Windsor reveals name for new recreation complexThe University of Windsor has named its new sports and recreation complex the Toldo Lancer Centre.