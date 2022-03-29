Greater Sudbury man wins $100K in lottery add-on

A 64-year-old retiree from Greater Sudbury has won $100,000 in a recent Lotto Max draw, the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) says.

Mark Owens, who lives in the community of Capreol, matched the last six of seven Encore numbers in the Feb. 15 draw to earn his prize, OLG said in a news release.

He said he started playing the add-on game about a year ago after playing the lottery "on and off for years," he told OLG.

"Now comes the fun part of spending it," Owens said.

"I have a lot of decisions to make. I might put some toward my mortgage. I’d like a newer vehicle and to travel. But first, new glasses."

Encore can be played along with most lottery games and there is a daily draw for the extra prize.

Owens' bought this winning ticket at Opy's Central Variety on Dennie Street in Capreol.