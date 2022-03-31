Greater Sudbury man wins $250K

A 35-year-old from the Greater Sudbury community of Lively has won the top prize in a lottery scratch game.

Cody Lanovaz, who told Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation he plays the lottery about once a month, recently won $250,000 playing Instant Crossword Deluxe.

"I was in disbelief when I discovered this win. It's starting to feel a little more real now," Lanovaz said in a news release.

When he said when he told his sister about his windfall, she said "are you sure it isn’t $250," he added.

Lanovaz said he plans to use the money to pay down his mortgage and enjoy the win.

The Shell gas station on Highway 17 in Terrace Bay was where the winning ticket was purchased, OLG said.