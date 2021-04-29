Greater Sudbury man wins big with Lightning Lotto

A Greater Sudbury man has taken home OLG’s April 20 Lightning Lotto jackpot worth over 450K.

Peter Falat, 63, of Garson won the game's top prize which started at $125,000 but grew to $466,432.20 before he matched all five numbers.

Lighting Lotto players have an opportunity to win a $125,000 jackpot directly following their purchase but the top prize grows with ticket sales.

Palat said he enjoys playing different games when he see’s them advertised and immediately shared the news with everyone in the store.

“When I realized I won I said, ‘Right on!’ and told everyone in the store,” he said.

The father of three also shared the news with his mother and other family members.

“They were all very happy for me – screaming in excitement!”

“The most exciting part of winning isn’t the money – it’s the reaction of the people you care about and the joy you get to share,” he smiled.

He plans to use his winnings to complete some home renovations as well as repair his 1962 Pontiac.