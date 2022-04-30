Greater Sudbury names its 7th poet laureate

The city's latest poet laureate will be spending the next two years promoting literacy in the Greater Sudbury area.

wKyla Heyming was named the city of Greater Sudbury’s latest poet laureate, and has been writing poetry, fiction and non-fiction for the past 14 years now.

She said she’s thrilled to be taking on this new two-year term position.

“This new role is an amazing opportunity to be able to bring some ideas into the community that I’ve been working hard to be part of,” said Heyming.

And she said there are plans to make all activities and workshops hybrid.

“I want to have them in person, but also to have them available virtually so that other people who might not be able to make it to the event if it’s at different times or if they’re in the outskirts of the city, so they can learn and grow in poetry. I also want to make it bilingual,” Heyming said.

Michael Bellmore, Greater Sudbury Public Library Board Chair said it’s important to have a poet laureate here in the city.

“On multiple levels in every community, it’s important that we have cultural attractions and cultural events. Sudbury came into being with the poet laureate in 2009 while other communities across the country and worldwide have had them in place for a number of years,” said Bellmore.

“Each community does it differently, it’s important to the cultural fabric of every community.”

Heyming said she also wants to also encourage the younger generation to get involved in literacy.