Greater Sudbury plans to close downtown homeless encampment April 1

Greater Sudbury said Tuesday it plans to evict the remaining homeless living in Memorial Park on April 1.

At its peak in October, about 88 people were living in tents that sprouted up across the encampment. In a news release Tuesday, the city said that number has been reduced to nine.

The encampment caused several issues, including a COVID-19 outbreak, cancelling Remembrance Day ceremonies and the closure of a nearby daycare centre.

The city hired a consultant -- Iain De Jong from OrgCode Consulting Inc. -- to come up with a plan for clearing the area, dubbed the encampment strategy and action plan.

"The aim has been to not just displace people experiencing homelessness to other locations, but to support them in resolving their homelessness," the city said in a news release.

"Despite available shelter space (74 emergency shelter beds and 42 indoor warming spaces), those remaining in the park feel that emergency shelter services do not meet their needs."

But the time has come for the park to be cleared, the city said, giving such reasons as:

- Proximity to child-care and youth programming.

- Risks and potential risks of the site and/or people residing at the site, for example winter weather, attempts to access electricity.

- Length of time Memorial Park has been occupied.

- Impact on a municipal public space, for example damage to the park infrastructure and syringes discarded on the ground.

- Ongoing illegal activities.

- Refusal of three or more offers of service by remaining encampment residents.

Notices were posted in the park Tuesday notifying the remaining homeless that they have to leave by April 1.

“Since the fall, we have helped numerous individuals living in Memorial Park find support and shelter,” Greater Sudbury Deputy Mayor Al Sizer is quoted as saying in the release.

“I cannot thank our partners and downtown businesses enough for the support and collaboration they’ve demonstrated as we continue to do everything possible to ensure the health and safety of everyone in our community.”

Any property, including tents, left on site by the scheduled cleanup time will be removed and thrown away, the city said.

"Enforcement, under the authority of the bylaw will take place only as a last resort," the release said.

"Crews will continue to clean up the park prior to the closure, and individuals living in the park will be provided totes to pack up their belongings. Once the encampment is closed, city crews will begin removing debris and restoring the grounds."

For up-to-date information on city homeless initiatives, click here.

To view the encampment guide approved by city council, click here.