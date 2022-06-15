Greater Sudbury Police end standoff peacefully

Police in Sudbury were called out to a St. George Street residence in the city’s Flour Mill area, where a man was described as being in emotional distress. At the time of the incident, police called it "dynamic situation."

"Officers set up containment of the residence and began making attempts to speak with the man who had barricaded himself inside the home," police said in a newsrelease Wednesday morning.

The street between Notre Dame Avenue and Laforest Avenue was affected.

"Members of our emergency response unit (ERU) arrived on scene and began crisis communications in order to deescalate the situation, and to come to a peaceful resolution. Multiple attempts to establish communication were made, however the man refused to speak with Police," police said.

A psychiatrist also attended the scene in order to assist officers.

"Just Around 2:10 a.m. Wednesday morning, members of our ERU made entry into the residence as there were increasing concerns regarding his well-being. Officers took the man into custody without incident under the Mental Health Act. He was transported to hospital in order to receive the support services that he requires,” police said.

Police said no further information related to the man is being provided since this was a mental health-related act.