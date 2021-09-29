Greater Sudbury police officer charged with trespassing in Espanola

An officer with the Greater Sudbury Police Service has been charged with trespassing in connection with a Sept. 26 incident in Espanola.

Manitoulin Ontario Provincial Police said they were called to the Espanola Recreational Centre after receiving a report about individuals who were trespassing on the property.

"OPP had attended earlier in the day and requested the individuals leave," police said in a news release. "The individuals returned to the property a short time later."

As a result, two people – a 47-year-old police officer from Sudbury and a 39-year-old from Espanola – have been charged. The officer is charged with resisting police and trespassing. The 39-year-old is charged with trespassing.

They have a court date of Nov. 15 in the Ontario Court of Justice in Espanola.

In an email, Sudbury police spokesperson Kaitlyn Dunn confirmed the suspect has been a constable with the force since 2018.

"Under the Police Service Act of Ontario, (the officer) has been assigned to administrative duties," the email said.

"The incident has also been forwarded to the Professional Standards Bureau for further investigation. An investigation has been initiated for breaches against the Police Service Act."

And Chief Paul Pederson released a statement, saying the actions of the officer in this case "do not reflect our core values.

"Our members have sworn an oath to uphold the law according to any Act, any regulation, rule or bylaw," Pedersen said.

"Although these accusations have not yet been proven in a court of law, the alleged actions of this officer during this incident are dishonourable and discouraging. Members who fail to uphold the law will be held accountable for their actions and will be subject to the same judicial process as those we serve.”