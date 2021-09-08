Greater Sudbury police release name, photo of first-degree murder suspect

Greater Sudbury Police have released the name and photograph of the person they believe is responsible for the murder of a 30-year-old man earlier this week.

Police have issued an arrest warrant for Edgar 'Kyle' Smith, 32, who is a suspect in several offences, including first-degree murder, dangerous operation of a vehicle, weapons possession, failing to stop at the scene of a collision and failing to comply with a release order.

Smith is wanted in connection with a Sept. 7 incident in which police said a 30-year-old man was killed after being stabbed and intentionally run over by a car.

The hit-and-run happened around 2:30 a.m. near the intersection of Lasalle Boulevard and Notre Dame Avenue.

Police said the driver of a red four-door Dodge Magnum and the victim got into a fight in the parking lot of the Esso gas station at the New Sudbury intersection, resulting in the 30-year-old first being stabbed and then run over.

Smith was officially identified as the suspect in the case and on Wednesday, police went public with their search.

"Anyone with information related to Kyle’s whereabouts is asked to contact police immediately," police said in a news release. "Community members are reminded not to approach Kyle if you see him."

Police believe the attack was an isolated and targeted incident, since the two involved individuals are believed to be known to each other.

"We do not believe that there is any danger to the general public," police said.