Greater Sudbury Police Service to swear in new Deputy Police Chief

After over two decades with the Greater Sudbury Police Service (GSPS), Sara Cunningham will soon be the newest Deputy Chief of Police.

"I am the daughter of a retired police officer and so from a young age I watched how proud he was of this profession and I got to see first hand some of the joys that it brought him," says Cunningham.

At the age of 21, she became an officer herself. During her career in Sudbury, she has worked in many different roles.

"I really have had a wonderful career. I’ve had many opportunities, a vast array of different kind of portfolios over the last 24 years. Of course, most constables start out in patrol operations, where I started. Early on, I went to a newly formed domestic violence unit that has been part of GSPS since its inception. I’ve had the opportunity to work in Criminal Investigations, the opportunity to work in joint forces operations with the OPP," recounted Cunningham.



"So when I became an inspector about two years ago, I went over to our community response Community Mobilization unit which oversaw our courts branch and our property and evidence. So you know I think I’ve pretty much done it all."

She says she know she has big shoes to fill as current Deputy Chief Sheilah Weber retires but says she has nothing but respect and admiration for her colleague.



"She was the first female deputy chief at that rank and as a mom of three daughters. I just want to say to young women 'don’t be afraid to get in the ring, don’t be afraid to step out of your comfort zone, and lead.'"

In her 24 years in the profession, she says much has changed, including an increase in the opportunities for women in a still mostly male domonated career.

"You kind of needed that strength, you know that brute strength of a male, but right now it’s about talking to people. It’s about de-escalating. It’s about engaging with people."

Cunningham is coming into the role at a pivotal time as the community battles homelessness, addictions, and mental health issues.

"This is not a police only problem. This is not a Public Health, or an HSN, or the City of Greater Sudbury problem. This really needs a collaborative approach from all of us," said Cunningham.



"From the leadership level across all of our organizations, we need to really come together and find some strategies to combat some of the issues, you just highlighted that we’re seeing in our community, and really work together to come together with a wrap around approach to services and provide these individuals with the appropriate services."

Cunningham will be officially sworn in on Dec. 13. She says she’s honoured and humbled by the appointment and that she’s ready to get to work.