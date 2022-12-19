Greater Sudbury receives $3M for bikeway project

On Monday, the federal government announced $3.3 million for Greater Sudbury’s active transportation infrastructure.

The money will be spent on Phase 3 of the Paris-Notre Dame Bikeway project, between Wilma Street and Van Horne Street.

Sudbury MP Viviane Lapointe said the government wants to invest in healthy communities.

“We know that it helps the environment, it helps with people’s health, it helps socially, as well,” Lapointe said.

“So, it’s really good news for the city that’s been planning their bike pathways in various routes across the city.”

Sudbury Mayor Paul Lefebvre said with the $3.3 million, the city will have achieved more than 60 per cent of its goal when it comes to the bikeway project.

“We’re almost there, it’s a nine-kilometre stretch of bike lanes that is part of the plan,” Lefebvre said.

“Basically people that want to use active transportation, that want to use their bikes, sometimes coming into the downtown … the health and safety side is definitely something they worry about but this will just make it so much easier, and so much safer.”

A total of $50,000 will be going toward signage along the path. The city says it’s hoping to start construction in either May or June.