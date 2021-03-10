On the day the latest COVID-related death was announced, Greater Sudbury recorded another 13 new cases, Public Health Sudbury & Districts said on its website.

Since 13 existing cases were resolved, the number of active cases remains at 211, the highest it has reached since the pandemic began.

All of the new cases are in the city. The health unit has now recorded 841 cases since the pandemic began, including almost 200 new infections since March 1. Several schools have been forced to close because of outbreaks, and the demographic breakdown from the health unit shows a large portion of the recent cases are in people under age 19.

Greater Sudbury moved from the orange into the red zone Monday, under the province's framework designating the state of the pandemic in each of Ontario's health units. The most severe is the grey zone, one step short of a full lockdown.