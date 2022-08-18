Greater Sudbury representatives busy at AMO Conference

Municipal leaders from across Ontario gathered in Ottawa this week for the 2022 Association of Municipalities of Ontario (AMO) Conference.

This year’s AMO conference took place in Ottawa, from Aug. 14-17. It featured more than 60 speakers and included workshops on topics such as healthcare, homelessness, housing affordability, infrastructure, transportation and economic recovery.

More information on the conference can be found on their website.

The conference was an opportunity for municipal officials to communicate directly with the newly elected Ontario government.

Greater Sudbury Mayor, Brian Bigger, along with senior staff took part in the event.

They met with government cabinet ministers and parliamentary assistants to discuss various programs and projects, including Junction East, the Valley East Twin Pad, Pioneer Manor, the Rural and Northern Immigration Pilot Program, operating funding for supportive and community housing and the Ontario Community Infrastructure Fund.

“This conference allows us to work toward solutions and continue building partnerships,” Ed Archer, chief administrative officer for Greater Sudbury, said, in a news release.

“It is the major first face-to-face event we have had since 2019 and the first opportunity to engage with the provincial government since the June election.”

Archer said the city was able to address significant challenges faced by northern communities with the provincial government and seek support from the province for important infrastructure investments.

"In representing our city, I will always seize the opportunity to meet in person with our provincially and federally elected partners,” Bigger said.

“As well, meetings of regional caucuses and the Ontario Big City Mayors group are held to discuss and to develop joint positions on issues of broad municipal concern, such as an urgent need for the demonstrated support of upper levels of government, in response to addictions, mental health and homelessness.”

Information on the project and issues that Greater Sudbury officials discussed at the AMO conference can be found on the city’s website.

