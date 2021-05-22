Greater Sudbury's police chief signs contract extension

Greater Sudbury's police chief will be on the job for a least another few years.

On Friday, the police service announced Paul Pedersen had agreed to a new contract that runs until 2025.

"Throughout his tenure, chief Pedersen has served this community and the organization in an exemplary manner," police said in a news release.

"He was recently promoted to Officer of the Order of Merit and has been invested as a Member of the Order of St. John. He assumed the helm as the President of the Ontario Association of Chiefs of Police and has led GSPS throughout the pandemic, which has the service well-positioned for the next strategic planning cycle.

“The board was unanimous in affirming its utmost confidence in the chief,” police services board chair Lise Poratto-Mason said in the release.

“His open-minded approach and dynamic leadership style has brought life to our shared commitment to community safety and well-being. As a strong and visionary leader, he has worked tirelessly to move the service in a positive direction and we are proud of the performance of our organization in policing our community."

Proven track record

"Chief Pedersen’s proven track record locally, provincially, nationally and even internationally will continue to serve GSPS and this community well.”

Pedersen thanked the board for extending his term and confirmed he has made a long-term commitment to Greater Sudbury.

“I look forward to continuing to work diligently for our city and to tackle important work ahead," he said in the release.

"We are in times of significant change. The Greater Sudbury Police Service has been at the forefront of much of this change. I am proud of the exceptional work of our members, our professionalism and our leading-edge approach to policing."

"I look forward to leading this organization as we shape the roadmap for the coming years,” Pedersen added.

While the past 14 months have proven to be some of the most challenging times in the history of policing, under Pedersen they have "continued to deliver seamless service and has pivoted to adapt to new business methods that have included the creation of four transformational working groups with a focus on anti-BIPOC racism, a community response to mental health calls, authentic gender and 2SLGBTQ+ inclusion and the health and wellness of our members."