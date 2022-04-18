Greater Sudbury to write off almost $500K in unpaid parking, other fines

This week, Greater Sudbury's finance committee will vote whether to write off $493,443.39 in unpaid parking ticket and other provincial offence fines.

The offences all date to 2015-2016. The biggest writeoff -- $331,788 – are unpaid provincial offences. They include a range of fines, including trespassing, bylaw infractions, liquor licence violations and hunting and fishing violations.

The remainder -- $161,654—are parking offences, including expired meters and parking in prohibited areas.

While writing off the amounts owed, a staff report said that doesn't mean the people that owe the money no longer have an obligation to pay.

"Fines are written off for accounting and administrative purposes, however the write off does not absolve the offender or debtor from the requirement to pay the fine that has been written off," the report said.

"All fines imposed under the Act are debts owed to the Crown and are not subject to the Limitations Ac. Therefore, collection activities for written off accounts can be resumed when conditions change. Unpaid debts can be reinstated and enforced at any time in the future if an opportunity arises."

Sudbury established a policy detailing when to write off unpaid fines in 2010. Last May, the city wrote off just more than $3 million in unpaid fines for the period of 2010 to 2014.