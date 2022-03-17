Greater Sudbury Utilities warns of new phone fraud active in the area

Greater Sudbury Utilities has received reports of a new fraud scheme in the area.

In a news release Thursday, the GSU said some customers have reported receiving phone calls from someone saying they are from the utility and requesting their banking information.

"GSU never calls customers and asks for banking information," the release said.

"Call the local number on your utility bill and talk to a customer service representative if you think action may be needed on your account."

Anyone who thinks they may have been the victim of an attempted fraud should report it to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre 1-888-495-8501 or visit their website

The GSU is also urging residents who have an older relative, friend, or neighbour who might be vulnerable to fraud attempts to make sure they are aware of the scam.

"We urge all customers to be alert for fraudulent phone calls,” GSU spokesperson Wendy Watson said in the release.

“If contacted, do not give your information. Protect yourself, your information, and your finances.”