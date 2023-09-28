Greater Victoria gas prices hit one-year high

Gas prices hit a one-year high in Greater Victoria on Thursday, jumping by more than 12 cents per litre at many stations.

The price of regular gasoline hovered below the $2 mark on Wednesday before rising to 212.9 cents a litre at fuel stations in Victoria, Saanich and the West Shore on Thursday morning.

The jump comes one year after drivers in the region started paying a record-high 239.9 cents per litre on Sept. 29, 2022.

In Nanaimo, drivers were paying an average of 206.9 cents per litre Thursday, while most stations in Vancouver listed prices between 202.9 cents and 205.9 cents per litre.

According to the Canadian Automobile Association, the average price of regular fuel in Canada was 161.3 cents per litre on Thursday.

Canadian gas prices have been rising steadily through the summer as average oil prices rose from a June low of around US$67 per barrel to US$93 on Wednesday.