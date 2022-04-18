Greater Victoria gas prices once again top $2 per litre

Gasoline prices once again topped $2 per litre at some stations in Greater Victoria on Monday.

Petro-Canada stations in Sooke, Langford and Colwood, and Chevron stations in Victoria and Esquimalt were selling regular gas at 201.9 cents a litre Monday.

Most other stations in the region were selling gas at around 189.9 cents per litre, in line with other regions of Vancouver Island, according to fuel price tracking website GasBuddy.com.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine, coupled with ongoing supply issues, are contributing to high oil prices, according to analysts.

Last month, the B.C. government announced drivers would get a one-time fuel rebate to offset the price at the pump.

Most B.C. drivers with a basic auto insurance policy in February will receive a $110 payment, while commercial drivers will get a rebate of $165, according to the province.

The rebate is expected to cost $395 million. Those who are eligible for the rebate will get it in May if they are signed up for direct deposit with ICBC. Those who aren't registered will receive a cheque in June, according to the province.