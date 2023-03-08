Greater Victoria girl fundraising for charity that helped her during fight with cancer

Meenanshi Syal, a Grade Six student at Glenlyon Norfolk School in Victoria, has organized the fundraising raffle of a family-themed gift basket, with money going towards the Island Kids Cancer Association.

The small charity supports young cancer patients and their families in numerous ways while they deal with the disease.

The young cancer survivor will put the money from the raffle towards the association’s musical therapy program.

"When I was younger, I got really, really sick and this organization helped me and my family out a lot by helping with financial aid and many other things," said Syal.

"What I want people to take from this is that not just the biggest organization needs the most help," she said.

"A lot of really good organizations are really underappreciated and they do a lot for a lot of people."

The fundraiser was inspired by a school assignment, and the prizes in the gift basket include gift cards, a popcorn air popper and other family-fun gifts that were donated.

Meenanshi says the value of the basket is between $200 and $300 dollars.

Tickets for the raffle are $2 each. People can also find more information or purchase the tickets online.

The draw closes March 25, with the winner being drawn on March 26 at Beckwith Park in Saanich.