Greater Victoria Halloween house map: Your 2022 guide to decorations and events
Spooky season is upon us and many ghosts and ghouls have decorated their homes around Greater Victoria to celebrate.
This year, Virgin Radio Victoria has created an interactive map that highlights outdoor Halloween displays, as well as Halloween events.
The displays are marked by pumpkins, while the events – including community mainstays like Galey Farms "Festival of Fear" – are marked with stars.
If you know any more locations that can be added to the map, feel free to send Virgin Radio Victoria a DM on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter. You can also text the radio station at 107-300 (standard message and data rates may apply).
Happy Halloween and remember to check in with your local municipality if you're hoping to have fireworks or a bonfire, since many municipalities have banned open flames on the island due to B.C.'s recent drought.
The interactive map can be found above or at this link. New displays may be added to the map as Halloween approaches so make sure to check back in.
-
B.C. to make announcement on Indigenous child and family welfareB.C. is scheduled to make an announcement on Indigenous child and family welfare in the province Wednesday.
-
First Nations chiefs in Manitoba expected to vote in new leader of advocacy groupFirst Nations chiefs in Manitoba are expected to vote in a new leader of the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs today after the organization removed its previous leader over sexual harassment allegations.
-
Pfizer’s bivalent COVID-19 vaccine is now available in Nova ScotiaPeople aged 12 and up can now book an appointment for Pfizer’s bivalent COVID-19 vaccine in Nova Scotia.
-
Timmins police looking for arson suspectTimmins police are looking for help with identifying someone in connection to a suspicious shed fire.
-
MTO says 'Don't veer for deer'Although collisions with wildlife happen year-round, the most dangerous conditions occur in October and November.
-
Monthly gas bills going up in ManitobaMonthly gas bills will be going up in Manitoba beginning in November.
-
Flu shot appointments open for Toronto residentsAppointments are now open for Toronto residents to book their free flu vaccinations.
-
Census figures show Atlantic provinces saw large influx of immigrantsThe latest release of data from Statistics Canada's 2021 census shows the proportion of recent immigrants settling in Atlantic Canada has almost tripled in 15 years.
-
Josh Classen's forecast: 1 more single-digit day then above average again ThursdayClouds in the Edmonton region this morning should clear out midday and we'll see partly cloudy skies with light wind this afternoon.