Greater Victoria limo fundraiser raises thousands for local charity

Santa's sleigh was looking particularly sleek when it rolled into the Shelbourne Community Kitchen in Saanich, B.C., this week.

A stretch limo filled with food donations and toys for kids this holiday season arrived at the community kitchen on Monday.

The donations were part of a fundraiser started by Ryan Burghardt, owner of Budget Brake & Muffler in Victoria, and Howie Allan, administrator of the popular local Facebook page What The Hell Just Happened.

The pair held a weekend food and toy drive, with the goal being to fill the limousine with donations for the community kitchen.

The fundraiser was a success, and when the donations were dropped off on Monday the limo was filled to the brim. The fundraiser also collected about $5,500 in cash donations.

"[The community] definitely came through," said Burghardt.

Allan was emotional as the donations were dropped off, noting that the community kitchen does "a lot of good work."

Items like protein were particularly scarce at the facility, but not anymore.

"Peanut butters, canned beans of course, but canned meats – salmon and tuna," said Shelbourne Community Kitchen member Kim Cummins of the donations.

"We're so grateful. This is a very wonderful treat right before the holidays and for everybody we serve. Thank you so much," said Cummins.

The donated toys will go to CFAX Santas Anonymous, which hands out gifts and hampers to families in need during the holiday season.