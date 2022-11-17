Greater Victoria police report 'very concerning' rise in impaired driving, crackdown coming

Security camera footage captured on the night of Nov. 11 shows a car speeding along Douglas Street in Victoria. It races through a red light, spins dangerously out of control and crashes into a pole.

The person behind the wheel is being investigated for impaired driving.

On Wednesday night in Langford, B.C., a driver was issued a 90-day immediate roadside prohibition and his vehicle was impounded for 30 days.

"It's anywhere from $5,000 to $7,000 in order to get both your vehicle and your licence back,” says West Shore RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Nancy Saggar.

Over in Saanich, B.C., police have seen a huge spike in impaired drivers this year.

"From January to June of this year, we saw a 120 per cent increase in impaired driving files reported, compared to the same time period in 2021," said Saanich police Const. Markus Anastasiades

Over the Halloween weekend, 14 impaired drivers were taken off the roads by Saanich police officers.

"By the end of September, our stats show that we've investigated over 300 impaired-driving files already," said Anastasiades. "That’s more than one per day."

"It is very concerning," said Tracy Crawford, Western Regional Manager at Mothers Against Drunk Driving Canada (MADD).

MADD Canada says impaired driving was decreasing until bars and restaurants opened again following the end of pandemic restrictions.

"We’re going to see more injuries and deaths happening because of this," said Crawford.

With the Christmas party season fast approaching, police agencies will begin ramping up enforcement, beginning this weekend.

"We will be on the counterattack," said Saggar. "You will see traffic services from the West Shore, along with our general duty officers setting up check stops."

Saanich police are also ramping up enforcement, Anastasiades said.

MADD Canada says make sure you have a plan in place before getting behind the wheel after a night out.

"Make arrangements for somebody to come and pick you up at the end of the evening," said Crawford. "If you’re able to, maybe stay overnight if it’s a friend's place… there’s taxi services or a hotel."