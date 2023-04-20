Greater Victoria Public Library providing free menstrual products at branches

The Greater Victoria Public Library (GVPL) has started providing free menstrual products in it washrooms this week.

Free menstrual products such as pads and tampons will be available in all of GVPL’s public and staff washrooms, including the women’s, men’s, gender-neutral, and accessible facilities.

"We are pleased to provide free menstrual products to library users in a manner that protects privacy, respects all gender identities and expressions, and helps reduce inequities," said Maureen Sawa, CEO of the Greater Victoria Public Library.

"This initiative supports our ongoing work to create spaces that are welcoming, inclusive, safe, accessible, and support the health and well-being of our community," she said.

In a release, the GVPL said it signed the United Way Southern Vancouver Island’s Period Promise Policy Agreement earlier this month.

The agreement requires organizations to commit to providing an accessible range of free menstrual products to employees, clients, and community members. Signing onto the policy agreement signals an organization’s commitment to helping eradicate period poverty in the province.

"We are inspired by GVPL’s decision to support this initiative, which says so much about how libraries are safe and inclusive spaces," said Erika Stenson, executive director of United Way Southern Vancouver Island.

"Libraries are also places where learning happens all the time, and we hope that GVPL’s actions spark a wider conversation in the community about period poverty—including how we can tackle the vulnerability and isolation it causes."

The menstrual products are available at 11 of the GVPL's 12 locations, excluding the washroom outside the Langford Heritage Branch, which will have the dispenser installed in the coming days.