Greater Victoria's worst sidewalk crowned

A narrow band of concrete running alongside Lansdowne Road in Saanich has been crowned the worst sidewalk in Greater Victoria.

It was crowned the ignominious title by a group called Walk On, Victoria, in a contest based on photos submitted by the public.

“It’s so dangerous for a pedestrian’” said Natasha Moroz, who organized the second annual contest.

“There’s no way you’re walking on that without feeling like you’re walking on a plank,” Moroz said Wednesday.

The strip of sidewalk in question is across the street from Camosun College, and is barely a foot wide.

It’s a lighthearted contest, but has a serious objective.

“The ultimate goal is to bring some attention to pedestrian infrastructure that frankly just needs attention,” said Moroz.

The dubious distinction of second-worst sidewalk in the region goes to a slab of concrete on Oak Bay’s Granite Street – that comes complete with three stairs.

Of course, the two suspect sidewalks are hardly the only subpar ones in the capital region.

Kate Grafton is a disability advocate with the Action Committee of People with Disabilities. She says problem sidewalks are everywhere and impact people with mobility issues — including herself — in a major way.

“It impacts my socialization, my ability to be in the community, to be a vital member of the community,” said Grafton Wednesday.

Grafton points to a patch of pavement on Douglas Street in downtown Victoria that's too narrow and bordered by stairs. It’s on her route to work.

“I’m scared every single day, every single day,” she said, describing the process of navigating it in her wheelchair.

Oak Bay’s mayor, Kevin Murdoch, says the municipality is assessing all its 100-plus kilometres of sidewalks, with an eye to accessibility, and appreciates the goal of the contest.

“It touches on sort of the broader issue that we have, which is upgrading all of our sidewalks to meet those needs,” said Murdoch.

Both Oak Bay and Saanich’s mayors tell CTV News because the sidewalks in question have accessible sidewalks across the street, fixing them won’t likely be a priority — but pledge that making their communities more pedestrian friendly is.