Greater Victoria School Board suspends 2 trustees for bullying, harassment

The Greater Victoria School Board has suspended two trustees for misconduct after an investigation into complaints of bullying and harassment.

The school district announced Friday that trustees Diane McNally and Rob Paynter have been censured and suspended from their duties until October.

School district spokesperson Lisa McPhail says the board was notified about a pair of formal complaints against the trustees regarding the bullying and harassment of staff in public comments. Diane McNally

"Due to the serious nature of these allegations, the board launched a third-party investigation with a highly experienced lawyer and investigator," McPhail said in a statement.

The investigation substantiated the claims of misconduct, according to the school district.

The board held a closed meeting to consider the allegations, at which they determined censures and suspensions were warranted.

"The board is reviewing the trustee code of conduct and bylaws to ensure appropriate measures are in place to address these types of behaviours," McPhail said.

"There must be zero tolerance for bullying in the Greater Victoria School District. All employees and students deserve to feel safe when they enter our schools and workplace."

Paynter, when reached by CTV News on Friday, said he is "disappointed in this decision," adding "I need to confer with my attorney before making any public statements."

McNally was previously reprimanded in March 2020, when the board voted to censure her for the unauthorized disclosure of a confidential report on her behaviour and that of fellow trustees.

McNally said then that the report contained allegations against her of eye-rolling, excessive questioning of staff and using social media during meetings – none of which she denied.

The board also voted in March 2020 to suspend McNally from all in-camera meetings for one year, with reinstatement conditional on McNally providing a "satisfactory written commitment" to respect the board's policies.