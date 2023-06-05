Greater Victoria transit to be free on Clean Air Day

BC Transit and the Victoria Regional Transit Commission are celebrating Clean Air Day on Wednesday with a special perk for anyone hopping on a bus in the Greater Victoria area.

Buses in the area will be free for riders, including HandyDART riders.

The initiative is intended to promote public transportation and to thank people for choosing a more environmentally friendly transportation option than driving.

Clean Air Day was first declared by the federal government in 1999 as part of Canadian Environmental Week.

The day looks to raise awareness about air quality and climate change, while inspiring people to choose habits that will decrease their greenhouse gas emissions.