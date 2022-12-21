Greater Victoria wind chill to approach -20 C: Environment Canada
Environment Canada issued an arctic outflow wind warning for Greater Victoria on Wednesday as extremely cold winds from the interior are forecast to create wind chill values of near -20 C.
The weather agency says the warning, which also covers the southern Gulf Islands, will remain in effect until Thursday morning as a cold air mass lowers temperatures to near 10 degrees below seasonal normals.
"Arctic outflow warnings are issued when bitterly cold air flows from the interior to coastal communities and the outflow winds create wind chill values of -20 or less for six hours or more," the weather office said Wednesday.
"If outside, dress warmly in layers and stay dry," Environment Canada said. "Cover as much exposed skin as possible to avoid frostbite. Ensure that shelter is provided for pets and outdoor animals. Be prepared for unusually cold temperatures and strong winds."
The extreme cold follows a winter storm that dumped more than 30 centimetres of snow on southern Vancouver Island.
The accumulation forced the cancelation of buses, flights and ferries, and closed schools and government services.
