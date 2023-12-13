Greece has failed to properly investigate claims it mishandled migrant tragedy, human rights groups say
Two leading international human rights groups on Thursday accused Greek authorities of failing to properly investigate the circumstances around a migrant boat sinking six months ago that killed hundreds.
