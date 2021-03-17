While the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the rules at restaurants and bars, Saskatoon’s Irish pubs are still celebrating St. Patrick’s Day.

O’Shae’s, Finn’s and Dublin’s Irish Pub all had green beer flowing to mark the day.

“This is a more hopeful event. The vaccine is coming out, people will be vaccinated, so hopefully we can put this behind us,” Salil Kulkarni, general manager of Finn’s, told CTV News.

O’Shae’s chose not to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day last year, so this year, the day is extra special for owner Daniel Ford Beavis.

“We’re excited to be open … there’s no dancers or singing this year, but in our souls it feels like St. Patrick’s Day,” Beavis said, laughing.

Under COVID-19 rules, tables must be spaced two meters from each other or the tables must have barriers between them. A maximum of four people can sit together and masks must be worn when patrons aren’t seated.

“Groups of four can still have a really good time. Drink some green beer, get their mouths all green and dirty,” Shelley Campbell of Dublin’s said.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) urged people not to let their guards down during St. Patrick’s day.

“If you plan to go out tonight, make sure to incorporate public health advice in your plans,” the SHA tweeted.

Happy St. Patrick’s Day. Another reason to wear green in #Sask. ��



If you plan to go out tonight, make sure to incorporate public health advice in your plans. #COVID19sk is very contagious & it doesn’t care if you are tired of restrictions. We cannot let our guard down now! pic.twitter.com/NmI1Ki2N6N