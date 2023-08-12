Green Line construction disrupts traffic around Stampede Park
Construction work will once again impact a number of roads in the area around Stampede Park.
Starting Saturday, Green Line work will shut down 11th Avenue and Fourth Street S.E. until late in 2023.
It will also force the closure of the Fourth Street underpass to vehicles, although pedestrians and cyclists will still have access.
Major construction will also resume on the city's new culture and entertainment district near Stampede Park.
The city recommends motorists plan their trips in advance and consider using transit when visiting the area.
��Reminder: Downtown & Beltline road/lane closures
Aug. 12 - end of 2023: The intersection of 11 Ave. & 4 St. S.E. + 4 St. S.E. underpass will be closed.
Aug. 14 - late Sept.: The three middle lanes on 5 Ave between 2 & 3 St. S.W. will be closed.
➡️https://t.co/ZDkRw0Hoev pic.twitter.com/2W4Z9bNHzE
-
Man shot in arm Sunday afternoon in Etobicoke: policeToronto police are investigating after a man was shot in Etobicoke early Sunday afternoon.
-
1 dead, 1 seriously injured as plane crashes into Beaverhill Lake in central AlbertaOne person is dead after a plane that crashed into Beaverhill Lake in central Alberta.
-
Victim identified in suspicious northwestern Ont. death, arrest warrant issuedOn Wednesday Ontario Provincial Police announced they were investigating a suspicious death in in Sabaskong Bay First Nation. Sunday, police identified the victim and issued an arrest warrant in connection with the death.
-
Full O-Train service resumes after four week closure and back to school for some students: Five stories to watch this weekCTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at five stories to watch in Ottawa this week.
-
Blue Jays third baseman Chapman out against Cubs with finger inflammationToronto third baseman Matt Chapman has been scratched from the Blue Jays' series finale against the Chicago Cubs with right middle-finger inflammation.
-
Calgary pet adoption event aims to find 'furever homes' for animalsA special animal adoption event was held Saturday to help find forever homes for animals in need.
-
More than $80K in damages done during Hearst vandalism spreeOntario Provincial Police say they have made an arrest in connection to the recent spree of vandalism in the Town of Hearst.
-
Cambridge Coun. Donna Reid passes awayWard 1 Cambridge city councillor Donna Reid has died.
-
The Town of Lunenburg elects a new mayorThe Town of Lunenburg has announced Jamie Myra has been declared as the winner of the Lunenburg Special Mayoral Election.