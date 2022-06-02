Green Mike Schreiner re-elected in Guelph

Guelph is staying Green.

Incumbent and Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner has won the riding, capturing 54.5 per cent of the vote.

“As we build connected communities, we will fight to stop the sprawl and protect the places we love,” Schreiner told supporters following his victory.

Schreiner remains the province’s only Green MPP, despite hopes the party could pick up a second seat in Parry Sound-Muskoka.

“To all of our candidates across the province… thank you for sharing our vision and increasing our vote total," Schreiner said.

In 2018, Schreiner made history by becoming the first Green Party candidate to be elected to the Ontario legislature, winning 45 per cent of the vote in Guelph.