Green Party leader making final push in St. Thomas
The leader of the Ontario Green Party is spending part of the last full day of campaigning in our region.
Mike Schreiner met with Elgin-Middlesex-London candidate Amanda Stark in St. Thomas on Wednesday morning.
“It’s great to do a swing through southwestern Ontario... And I think the opportunities to create new career, better job opportunities in the new climate economy really exists here in southwestern Ontario, especially with our manufacturing history here,” said Schreiner.
Continuing on his tour, he will be meeting with London and Kitchener candidates on Wednesday afternoon.
Other leaders making a final push on the campaign trail today include NDP Leader Andrea Horwath in Brampton and Cambridge, PC Leader Doug Ford in Bampton, Mississauga and Etobicoke and Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca will be in Toronto.
Voters go to the polls Thursday.
