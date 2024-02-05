Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner to stop in Muskoka to discuss housing crisis
Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner will stop in Muskoka on Monday to host a town hall with a focus on the housing crisis.
Schreiner will be joined by the party's new deputy leader and past candidate in Parry Sound-Muskoka, Matt Richter, at St. Thomas' Anglican Church in Bracebridge.
The duo will discuss approaches to tackle the housing challenges facing communities across the province and the 'Homes You Can Afford in Communities You Love Act' slated for debate in the legislature the end of the month.
Richter is expected to share a few announcements and his plans as he takes on this new role as the party's deputy leader.
The Town Hall is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. at the venue on Mary Street, with questions welcome from those in attendance.
