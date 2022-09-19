Green Pig Country Market severely damaged in large fire

A well-known country market in Salisbury, N.B., was heavily damaged Monday night in a fire.

Firefighters from six different departments responded to a fire at the Green Pig Country Market just before 8 p.m.

Capt. Doug Hamer of the Salisbury Fire Department told CTV News at least 50 firefighters responded to the mostly wooden, one-storey building.

"The building is still standing believe it or not," said Hamer. "It's heavily damaged for sure."

The RCMP, Ambulance New Brunswick, and NB Power also attended the scene.

"It was in the back when we arrived. There was heavy smoke, you couldn't even see the building with all the black smoke pouring out. It was going bad," said Hamer.

The smoke could be seen in the sky from the nearby Trans-Canada highway.

The Green Pig is home to a bakery, restaurant, produce stand, and a massive corn maze.

No one was injured in the fire and the cause is under investigation.