Green Shack program welcomes back kids

Packed with fun and games, Edmonton’s Green Shack program starts on Monday.

The program is scheduled to run until Aug. 27 at playgrounds across the city. It features games, sports, crafts, music, drama and other special events.

Program leaders wearing blue shirts will be on-site coordinating events.

“It’s nice to have someone who will help the kids have fun, look for activities, and enjoy the weather that we are having,” said mother Kendra Brosseau.

“It’s a great opportunity for the kids -- and for the parents to have a little bit of a break,” she added.

Program schedules can be found online.