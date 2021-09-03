Green space now open around Dinny the dinosaur at the Calgary Zoo

Restoration work is now complete on Dinny, a larger than life brontosaurus at the Calgary Zoo, along with a green space visitors can gather at under the sculpture's watchful gaze.

The restoration was possible thanks to the City of Calgary Public Art Fund and a $1 million contribution from the Brawn Family Foundation — which also donated $1 million toward the construction of Bugtopia that opened in 2020.

“The Brawn family shares our passion for conservation and connecting people with nature in meaningful ways,” said Steven Ross, the Calgary Zoo’s chief development officer.

“Their support not only helped us to preserve an iconic piece of the Calgary Zoo’s past, but also helps us to continue to give hope to endangered species, locally and globally. With their help, we will continue working toward confirming our place as Canada’s leader in conservation.”

The new, dedicated green space was created around Dinny and includes a family gathering place, a natural play space complete with a ‘mini Dinny’, and a picnic area — all surrounded by beautiful landscaping.

Dinny has been a Calgary resident since his creation by John Kaverna in 1935. He was unveiled at the zoo in 1937 during the opening of the Natural History Park which lasted until 1983 before being replaced with the Prehistoric Park found at the zoo today.

Reports differ but most suggest Dinny exceeds 110 tonnes with a height of about 10 meters (or 34 feet), and a length of more than 33 meters (or 107 feet).