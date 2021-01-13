Ontario Greenhouse Vegetable Growers say they are moving forward with efforts to provide reasonable and effective light mitigation solutions to reduce nighttime glow in Essex County.

The farm practices of the industry’s advanced year-round production of greenhouse produce requires additional light and heat. At the same time, OGVG says they recognize the valid community concerns with greenhouse nighttime glow.

OGVG also appreciates the efforts of municipalities to find workable solutions to the intent behind recent by-laws enacted in the region. The organization and its growers remain committed to finding the right solutions for the community and growers. As a result, OGVG has enhanced its efforts to identify and implement light control solutions.

“Our commitment to finding workable solutions is a priority for us,” said Joseph Sbrocchi, general manager of OGVG. “We continue to work with the Ontario Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs, the University of Windsor, the University of Guelph and Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada to identify lighting strategies and abatement techniques and technologies that can work in the unique climate of southern Ontario.”

Chair of OGVG George Gilvesy says these research initiatives are ongoing and will provide growers with the technical knowledge needed to meet crop needs and provide more nighttime glow abatement.

“Our growers understand and share community concerns on the effects of light pollution to the environment,” says Gilvesy.