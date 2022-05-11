Greenview Aviaries Park and Zoo sold to new owners

A private zoo in Chatham-Kent will soon have brand new owners.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Greenview Aviaries — located in Morpeth, Ont. — announced that after more than 35 years the private zoo has been sold to Rob and Alicia Patten.

Their family will officially take over the business on June 1 and will continue to operate it as a zoo.

“While this is bittersweet we cannot wait to see what the Patten’s will bring to this fantastic business,” Greenview Aviaries wrote on Facebook.

The facility had been listed for $4.5 million.

Animal rights advocates however have voiced their concerns over the years for the welfare of the zoo’s hundreds of exotic animals.