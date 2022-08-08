Greenwood man, 18, faces sex charges for alleged incident involving youth
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca Digital Producer
Andrea Jerrett
An 18-year-old man from Greenwood, N.S., is facing multiple sex charges in connection with an alleged incident involving a male youth.
Kings District RCMP received a complaint on Friday that the man had had “inappropriate contact” with the youth near Greenwood the day before.
Police say the man was already in custody for allegedly breaching the conditions of a release order related to another matter, when the complaint was made on Friday.
Austin Charles Whynot has been charged with the following:
- invitation to sexual touching
- sexual interference
- sexual assault
- committing an indecent act
- failure to comply with conditions of a release order (two counts)
Whynot was remanded into custody and is due to appear in Windsor provincial court later Monday.
The investigation is ongoing.
