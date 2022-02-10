Greg Fertuck murder trial adjourned for evidence testing

A piece of evidence is delaying a Saskatoon murder trial.

On Monday, the written arguments were scheduled to be submitted in the voir dire of Greg Fertuck’s murder trial. A voir dire is a trial within a trial to determine the admissibility of evidence.

Admissibility hearings are often required for cases that involve undercover police operations to ensure there’s no abuse of process by officers.

The deadline for the voir dire has been adjourned.

The Crown said it's waiting for “further testing” of an exhibit but wouldn’t say which piece of evidence was being tested.

Fertuck is charged with first-degree murder in connection to the disappearance of his estranged wife, Sheree Fertuck.

She was last seen six years ago leaving her family farm to haul gravel near Kenaston, Sask.

Fertuck told undercover police, whom he thought were his friends, that he shot Sheree at a gravel pit.

Sheree’s body has never been found.

Fertuck is scheduled to be back in court on March 17.

On that date, an update is expected regarding the testing of the exhibit.