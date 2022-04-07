Grenade found in mail package
The Waterloo Regional Police Service is investigating after a grenade was found Wednesday in a mail package.
They say a person picked up the package from a community mail box at Victoria Street South and Westforest Trail in Kitchener, but didn’t open it until they arrived at a The Boardwalk shopping centre in Waterloo just before 10 p.m.
After finding the grenade they immediately called police.
The area was secured and members of the Explosives Disposal Team were called in to investigate.
They confirmed that the device was a grenade.
Police say the package and its contents were removed by EDT members and then safely disposed.
"The EDT was unable to determine at that time if the grenade was an inert or a live explosive device and took all safety precautions," the police department said in an email to CTV News.
Canada Post provided the following statement: "Our Security and Investigation team is aware and the local police is currently investigating. As this incident is being investigated, it would be inappropriate to comment further or provide details."
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
