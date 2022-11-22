Grenade found on Winnipeg man during arrest: police

The Winnipeg Police Service said a man was recently arrested carrying what appeared to be a live grenade with him.

According to police, officers were patrolling the Weston neighbourhood at 1 a.m., when they saw a man walking in a back lane. Police said the man “displayed characteristics” of an armed person, and there was an object protruding from his waistband.

“There's some things that do stand out, whether it's the way the person's walking, maybe with an altered or limping gait with a very straight leg. Sometimes, there will be items protruding from their waistband, or hands, keying up and down their clothing,” said Const. Dani McKinnon “Those are things that officers are trained to look for.”

Police arrested the man, and found a grenade and a blade within a sheath hidden in his clothing. The bomb unit was called in, and police blocked off the area for safety.

Later Tuesday, police sent an updated news release, saying that while the grenade appeared live, "it was determined to be non-viable."

“We treat all devices as if they are real,” McKinnon said. “I spoke to our firearms investigation unit, and they've advised that this item, for all intents and purposes, does look like a very good replica to a real grenade. So, we had to treat it realistically.”

A 35-year-old man from Winnipeg has been charged with two counts of possession of a weapon, two counts of carrying a concealed weapon, and three counts of failure to comply with a release order. He remains in custody.