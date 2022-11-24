Grenade, guns, drugs, stolen and fake IDs found in St. Albert bust: RCMP

Two people from St. Albert are facing 16 charges each after a search warrant turned up drugs, weapons, body armour and hundreds of fake and stolen documents and credit cards, RCMP announced Thursday.

Mounties say they were monitoring a 38-year-old woman who was already on 24-hour house arrest for property and drug-related charges when they learned she had a gun in violation of a court order.

A search of her home on Friday, RCMP allege, turned up the following:

Loaded 9 mm handgun

22 calibre rifle

Ammunition/magazines

151 grams of methamphetamine

52 grams of fentanyl

$160 of Canadian currency

Grenade

Body armour

Hundreds of fraudulent/stolen identifications, cheques, credit cards, & passports

Seal embosser stamps

Embossing machine

Card printing machine

Debit/credit card machine

The 38-year old woman was arrested and is now facing the following charges:

Alter/deface a firearm

Possession of prohibited/restricted firearm without licence to possess

Two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance

Carry/handle/transport firearm in a careless manor

Possession of a firearm for a purpose dangerous to the public

Possession of body armour without valid permit

Five counts of fail to comply with conditions of a release order

Unlawful possession of a credit card

Two counts of possession of procured identification document

Possession of property obtained by crime

A 35-year-old man was also arrested and is charged with:

Two counts of alter/deface a firearm

Two counts of possession of prohibited/restricted firearm without licence to possess

Two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance

Two counts of carry/handle/transport firearm in a careless manner

Possession of a firearm for a purpose dangerous to the public

Possession of body armour without valid permit

Possession of a loaded prohibited/restricted firearm

Carry concealed prohibited/restricted firearm

Possession of property obtained by crime

Three counts of fail to comply with conditions of a release order

Both accused were remanded in custody and are scheduled to appear in St. Albert provincial court on Nov. 28.