Grenade, guns, drugs, stolen and fake IDs found in St. Albert bust: RCMP


RCMP alleges that officers found these items in a St. Albert home on November 18, 2022 (Source: RCMP.)

Two people from St. Albert are facing 16 charges each after a search warrant turned up drugs, weapons, body armour and hundreds of fake and stolen documents and credit cards, RCMP announced Thursday.

Mounties say they were monitoring a 38-year-old woman who was already on 24-hour house arrest for property and drug-related charges when they learned she had a gun in violation of a court order.

A search of her home on Friday, RCMP allege, turned up the following:

  • Loaded 9 mm handgun
  • 22 calibre rifle
  • Ammunition/magazines
  • 151 grams of methamphetamine
  • 52 grams of fentanyl
  • $160 of Canadian currency
  • Grenade
  • Body armour
  • Hundreds of fraudulent/stolen identifications, cheques, credit cards, & passports
  • Seal embosser stamps
  • Embossing machine
  • Card printing machine
  • Debit/credit card machine

The 38-year old woman was arrested and is now facing the following charges:

  • Alter/deface a firearm
  • Possession of prohibited/restricted firearm without licence to possess
  • Two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance
  • Carry/handle/transport firearm in a careless manor
  • Possession of a firearm for a purpose dangerous to the public
  • Possession of body armour without valid permit
  • Five counts of fail to comply with conditions of a release order
  • Unlawful possession of a credit card
  • Two counts of possession of procured identification document
  • Possession of property obtained by crime

A 35-year-old man was also arrested and is charged with:

  • Two counts of alter/deface a firearm
  • Two counts of possession of prohibited/restricted firearm without licence to possess
  • Two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance
  • Two counts of carry/handle/transport firearm in a careless manner
  • Possession of a firearm for a purpose dangerous to the public
  • Possession of body armour without valid permit
  • Possession of a loaded prohibited/restricted firearm
  • Carry concealed prohibited/restricted firearm
  • Possession of property obtained by crime
  • Three counts of fail to comply with conditions of a release order

Both accused were remanded in custody and are scheduled to appear in St. Albert provincial court on Nov. 28.

