Gretzky pushes for transfer of Ojibway at Queen's Park

The debate continues surrounding Ojibway National Urban Park.

Windsor West MPP Lisa Gretzky's private members' motion has been debated at Queen's Park

The motion, if passed, would see and ownership transfer of the Ojibway Prairie Provincial Nature Reserve to Parks Canada.

According to Gretzky, the move would help protect local endangered species and natural heritage areas, aid flood mitigation efforts, create publicly accessible greenspace and further encourage ecotourism in Windsor-Essex

A vote is expected to be held Wednesday.