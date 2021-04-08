Grey-Bruce claims record for single-day vaccinations at 'Hockey Hub'

The Grey Bruce Health Unit says they believe they have set a Canadian record for the number of COVID-19 vaccines administered at a single site in one day.

At the Hanover, Ont. 'Hockey Hub' mass immunization centre on Wednesday, 3,498 vaccines were administered.

On average, that means 350 people got a vaccine dose each hour.

By the numbers, the record-setting day included:

five vaccinators working at all times

five rows of 30 pods each (a total of 150 vaccine pods)

10 staff reconstituting vaccine, mixing and drawing into syringes

eight registration desks and 20 volunteers inside on three, four-hour shifts

10 town volunteers coordinating parking outdoors

four Grey County EMS volunteers assisting in both clinical and non-clinical capacities

The clinic was open from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and it wasn't the only one operating in Grey and Bruce counties.

Three smaller local clinics administerd an additional 282 doses Wednesday, bringing the region's total to 3,780 doses for the day.

The Hockey Hub system, which was developed by Grey Bruce Medical Officer of Health Dr. Ian Arra, has been adopted other health units in Ontario, Manitoba and Alberta.