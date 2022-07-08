Grey Bruce confirms first case of monkeypox
Grey Bruce Public Health confirmed the area's first case of monkeypox.
"The person diagnosed with the illness resides in Grey-Bruce, but most likely acquired the infection while visiting the Greater Toronto Area," the health unit stated in a release on Friday.
The region's medical officer of health reassured residents the risk of infection remains "very low."
"Only individuals who have had close, direct contact with a person with monkeypox are at risk of acquiring the infection. This is not a virus that spreads easily," the health unit noted.
Monkeypox infections are typically mild and include a skin rash, oral or genital lesions, swollen lymph nodes, fever or chills.
Anyone diagnosed with the virus must isolate for two to four weeks.
Last week, the Simcoe Muskoka health unit confirmed its first case of the virus.
On Wednesday, the number of lab-confirmed cases in Ontario tripled to 101, up from 33 two weeks prior. Most cases are in Toronto.
